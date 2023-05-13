Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:04 PM

Minimal migrant activity along U.S.-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the following days after Title 42 expired, the Yuma Sector saw very little activity.

We visited the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning and Border Patrol officials tell us that they have not seen migrants crossing into Yuma as of Saturday afternoon.

News 11 reached out to Border Patrol for the exact number of migrants who have crossed so far this weekend, but they could not give a definitive answer.

Tune in Sunday on News 11 for additional post-Title 42 coverage.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Adelmi Ruiz

Adelmi joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas and more to Adelmi at: adelmi.ysita@kecytv.com

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

