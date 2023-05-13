Minimal migrant activity along U.S.-Mexico border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the following days after Title 42 expired, the Yuma Sector saw very little activity.

We visited the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning and Border Patrol officials tell us that they have not seen migrants crossing into Yuma as of Saturday afternoon.

News 11 reached out to Border Patrol for the exact number of migrants who have crossed so far this weekend, but they could not give a definitive answer.

