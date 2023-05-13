Kids learn how to swing clubs at Desert Hills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is sponsoring a three-weekend event called Tee It Up Yuma. This is the event's fifth year and it was free.

The event is for those who want to learn the fundamentals of golf, and took place at Desert Hills Golf Course Saturday, May 13 from 10:00am till noon.

Participants, ages eight to 16-years-old, took part in the event, and the golf instructors presented the five pillars of golf:

Honesty

Ethics

Fair play

Reliability

Manners

"We also provide kids that do not have sets of golf clubs…We actually give them sets of golf clubs. We have donations through our junior program, so they start with the smaller clubs. When they grow out of the clubs, they can actually bring those back and trade them in with us, and we give them a new set," said Chris Hardy, Golf Supervisor at Desert Hills.

While the third and final day for the event will take place next Saturday, Desert Hills will also put this event on later this year from October 22 through November 5.

