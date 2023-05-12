Fortuna Pond temporarily closed due to flooding

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Yuma Field Office issued an emergency temporary closure of the Fortuna Pond recreational area north of Yuma.

There is flooding in the area due to extreme spring run-off and subsequent water release from multiple upstream dams on the Gila River.

The closure began on Thursday, May 11, and will be evaluated after 30 days.

The Bureau of Land Management says staff will monitor the area to evaluate its safety before lifting the closure.

BLM Yuma Field Office advises the community to be extremely cautious or avoid the areas around the confluence of the Gila and Colorado Rivers, including any downstream sites from that location.