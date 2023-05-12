Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 12:03 PM
Published 12:27 PM

Fortuna Pond temporarily closed due to flooding

Bureau of Land Management

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Yuma Field Office issued an emergency temporary closure of the Fortuna Pond recreational area north of Yuma.

There is flooding in the area due to extreme spring run-off and subsequent water release from multiple upstream dams on the Gila River.

The closure began on Thursday, May 11, and will be evaluated after 30 days.

The Bureau of Land Management says staff will monitor the area to evaluate its safety before lifting the closure.

BLM Yuma Field Office advises the community to be extremely cautious or avoid the areas around the confluence of the Gila and Colorado Rivers, including any downstream sites from that location.

Bureau of Land Management
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content