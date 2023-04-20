Yuma County’s recognition ceremony celebrates its employees

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony celebrated and honored their employees' outstanding contributions in 2022.

Here is the list of employees acknowledged for their achievements:

Yuma County Employee of the Year: Robert Trebilcock, Deputy Public Defender, Public Defender. Trebilcock's exceptional performance, going above and beyond his duties, has significantly contributed to our county. His hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and Yuma County is grateful for his exceptional service.

Court Employee of the Year: Henry “Beau” Gonzalez, Probation Services Supervisor, Juvenile Justice Center. Gonzalez's dedication to upholding the integrity of the court has earned him this prestigious award. His exceptional performance in his role within the court system has been a testament to his commitment to excellence.

Safety Excellence Award: Minnie Samaniego, Court Operations Manager, Justice of the Peace 2. Samaniego's contributions to our safety culture have been significant, and she has demonstrated a commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for all. Her efforts have helped Yuma County maintain a high level of safety excellence.

Yuma County thanks its employees for their hard work and dedication.

They congratulate their award winners and say they are proud to have an amazing team of professionals working together to make Yuma County a better place.