Future commercial spaceport, and employee benefits revamped, included in proposed city $472 million budget

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma’s proposed budget is projected at $472 million, which is a 14% increase from last year’s budget.

Dave Nash with the City of Yuma says “What we saw tonight was just the introduction of the budget to the council.”

Everyone wants a piece of the pie when it comes to being included in the budget. Yuma Fire Department Chief Dustin Fields presented the department’s 2022-2027 strategic plan.

Recruitment and growth of the department were high on the list.

When asked about recruitment, Fields shared the idea of a middle school to fire department pipeline “for high school seniors and my thoughts talking to staff in our training division looking to enhance maybe reach out at the junior high level maybe getting in the high school level.”

Yuma City Financial Director Doug Allen presented the current city's financial status and financial outlook.

The proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget was presented with improved benefits for city workers, including four weeks of paid parental leave for both moms and dads, in addition a pathway for a paid education.

Jay Simonton, Acting City Administrator, says “The tuition reimbursement has been mentioned to me several times when I met with all the employees, the cost of college are only increasing and we need to try and match that.”

The city encourages the community to share their thoughts on the budget plan.

Nash says “This is the time to get engaged with your city government. There is nothing more important than they do than put out that budget with the fiscal year starting the first of July.”