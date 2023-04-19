City council will review new roads, new street lights and swear in a new top cop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will meet to approve road improvements and also swear-in the city's new top cop.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30pm at City Hall. This is in regards to a bid of $1.3 million was awarded for new paved roads on 32nd Street between Avenue A and Avenue C.

The improvements include a new street light at the entrance of the las casitas subdivision on 32nd Street and 28th Drive.

One local, Sonya Olivas-Gilmore, who lives in the subdivision says she will be more at peace when the new street light is installed. Olivas-Gilmore, a six year resident of the neighborhood, says “A lot of the trucks on 32nd can get scary for the kids, or the handicap, or anyone that wants to turn...that doesn’t have a clear point of view.”

During the meeting, new Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity will be sworn in. Chief Garrity was selected for the position last December.