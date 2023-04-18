BORSTAR team rescues 52-year-old migrant in Gila mountains

Her husband left her behind to go look for help

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local border patrol rescued a 52-year-old migrant in the Gila Mountains.

Border Patrol reported the rescue Monday on Twitter.

Agents say her husband left her behind to go get help, and BORSTAR, which is short for border search trauma and rescue tracked footprints back to the base of the mountain.

The woman was found on the mountain and an agent helped her down on foot.

She received medical care at the base of the mountain but did not need to be hospitalized.

Deputies say there have already been six migrant deaths this year in Yuma County.