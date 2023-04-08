New Class Yuma presents check to Yuma Cancer Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Class Car Club Yuma held a check presentation ceremony and presented the check to the Yuma Cancer Resource Center.

The ceremony took place at Texas Roadhouse at 10:00am Saturday as the $14,000 check was raised during the 3rd Annual Show N Shine Car Show back in January of this year.

Furthermore, the check is to help the Center give the money to their patients in need of funds.

"Everybody in their life has been touched by the cancer one way or another, to a family member or a friend. So, this is a really great cause, and we're really proud to present this check," said R.C. of New Class Yuma.

After presenting a giant-sized check to the employees of the Cancer Center, one of the New Class Yuma members presented the real check for them as well.

The members of New Class Yuma, Texas Roadhouse, and the Cancer Center all gathered around the check and a vehicle sponsored by New Class and took some pictures.