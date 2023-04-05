Yuma Crossing to host National Space Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will host National Space Day at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

The goal of the event is to promote math, science, technology, and engineering education to young people in the hope to inspire them to pursue a career in science, especially pursuing a space-related career.

This is a free event, open to the public of all ages, and will start on May 5, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. There will be a telescope viewing activity, but if there are cloudy skies that day, Yuma Crossing may cancel it.

However, there are other things to do at the event like attend educational booths and participate in arts & crafts and other activities.

This event is in collaboration with Arizona Western College, Yuma County District Library, Children's Museum of Yuma County, and the Yuma International Airport.

Parking will be available at the main entrance and the vacant lots on the corner of First Street and Second Avenue. However, no pets will be allowed at the park.