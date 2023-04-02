Hunter’s Army hosts family event at Britain Farms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunter's Army hosted a free family event at Britain Farms Saturday. The event, presented by FTS Automotive Center, started at 9:00am and went until 1:00pm.

There was food, drinks, fun activities, live music, and a live auction during the event, with the proceeds going to Hunter's Army. This is to help children affected by various forms of cancer.

One of the founders of Hunter's Army, Andrea Priest, shared why the event is important for her.

"In 2017, our youngest son, Hunter, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Wilms Tumor, which is a form of kidney cancer. At the time, we realized that Yuma is a generous community, we knew that growing up here, but there was a bridge that needed to be connected," Priest spoke.

Priest further added, "We thought that when Hunter gets better, we're going to rally around the families that come after us, and just come in and financially support them, emotionally support them, and just be in their corner in substantial ways in their fight."

Additionally, first responders and bike & car clubs joined in the event by showing off their vehicles. If you want to learn more about Hunter's Army, then click here.