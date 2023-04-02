Chicanos Por La Causa hosts 52nd Annual Week of the Young Child

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) hosted the 52nd Annual Week of the Young Child (WOYC) event on Saturday.

The event took place at the Yuma Heritage Library lawn from 9:00am to 12:00pm. There were arts and crafts activities, raffles, and other exciting things that families could enjoy.

WOYC, a celebration observed in the first week of April, was in collaboration with the Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children (AZAEYC). This was to promote the importance of early childhood education.

Not only that, several local agencies and schools, like First Things First and Immaculate Conception School, took part in the celebration.

"We appreciate all of our community agencies...they came out to support and appreciate. Gave our teachers appreciation, and [to] give education that their children needs," said Patricia Miranda, Education Specialist for CPLC.

While the Week of the Young Child was first established in 1971 by the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), CPLC has been a part of the celebration for more than 20 years as one of their major areas of impact is education. This includes CPLC's Early Child Development programs.

CPLC has 12 locations across Arizona, including Yuma, Somerton and San Luis. To learn more about CLPC and their programs, click here.