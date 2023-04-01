Skip to Content
Humane Society of Yuma hosts first 5K Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma hosted a 5K Run For Their Lives event at their shelter.

The run started at 10:00am. There was also an Easter egg hunt, vendor food available to the participants, and raffle prizes.

Not only that, KYMA's own Jessica McClain also participated in the run. While this is the Humane Society's first 5K run, we asked how this came about.

"We really want people to come to the Humane Society. It's important for us that we're out of the community, but we want the community to come to us. We want the community to come to us. We want them to engage with our animals. We love it when people walk though the shelter even if they're not here to adopt or foster. It's really good for our animals to socialize and to see different faces. It's just really nice to have the community engage in a different way," said Susan Sternitzke, Director of Development for the Humane Society of Yuma.

Additionally, the Humane Society had cat and dog treats to encourage the participants to go inside the shelter and give a cat or dog their respective treats. They also had a chance to take a picture and share it on social media with a chance to receive a prize.

With the first 5K run in the books, Sternitzke hopes to have more 5K runs for years to come.

