Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 1:46 PM
Published 2:05 PM

City of Yuma Parks and Rec open new pickleball courts

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new pickleball court. The ceremony took place Saturday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex at 8:00am.

The pickleball courts were a direct result of a forum held by the City of Yuma, where citizens voiced their enthusiasm for public pickleball courts.

So, the City of Yuma restructured vacant tennis courts and repurposed them to fit in pickleball games.

"We've got a court here now where can come out. They can practice, learn new techniques, and they can get in that daily activity. We can come out here. We can make friends, and we could learn a new sport," said Chris Morris, Deputy Mayor of Yuma.

Along with the Deputy Mayor, city officials were present at the ceremony to cut the ribbon.

After that, members of the public walked through the new pickleball courts and played a few rounds of the sport. Later in the day, the City of Yuma hosted a "Jack and Jill" mixed doubles tournament in a round robin format.

The tournament started at 9:30am.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content