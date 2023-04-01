City of Yuma Parks and Rec open new pickleball courts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new pickleball court. The ceremony took place Saturday at Ray Kroc Sports Complex at 8:00am.

The pickleball courts were a direct result of a forum held by the City of Yuma, where citizens voiced their enthusiasm for public pickleball courts.

So, the City of Yuma restructured vacant tennis courts and repurposed them to fit in pickleball games.

"We've got a court here now where can come out. They can practice, learn new techniques, and they can get in that daily activity. We can come out here. We can make friends, and we could learn a new sport," said Chris Morris, Deputy Mayor of Yuma.

Along with the Deputy Mayor, city officials were present at the ceremony to cut the ribbon.

After that, members of the public walked through the new pickleball courts and played a few rounds of the sport. Later in the day, the City of Yuma hosted a "Jack and Jill" mixed doubles tournament in a round robin format.

The tournament started at 9:30am.