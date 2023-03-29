FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Narcan for wide scale access.

Narcan will be accessible to all without a prescription by late summer.

In a dramatic approval, Narcan for the first time can be purchase without a prescription.

The four milligram nasal spray is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment.

Locally, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Hillary Valdez, with experience of more than 20 years, has been on the forefront of the drug epidemic and knows first hand why today’s FDA approval is a win for all

Valdez says “it’s widespread for families that’s a good thing, mean you want easy access to something…if someone goes down or they overdose in front of you it’s a quick way, cause you just went to the grocery store or walgreen’s and went and bought this product narcan and it saves time when the ambulance comes as well.”

This move paves the way for life-saving medication to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, grocery stores, gas stations as well as online.

Narcan nasal spray was first approved by the FDA in 2015 as a prescription drug.