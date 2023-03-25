One person injured following attempted homicide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person sustained a gunshot wound during an attempted homicide. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said the incident took place on Saturday at approximately 3:06am.

YPD also said that the incident took place in the area of W. 16th Street and S. Avenue A. YPD's investigation revealed that a 41-year-old man was inside his car when another car entered the parking lot, pulled up next to him and started shooting.

The victim then sped off in his vehicle as the suspect chased him. After that, the victim pulled over in the area of 16th Street and Dora Avenue. Once YPD arrived, someone was tending to the victim as he sustained gunshot wounds.

After that, the victim was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the victim's car sustained damage via multiple gunshots.

YPD further said that the investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large. If you want to learn more about this, and how you can help YPD, then read the press release below.