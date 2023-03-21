Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 1:23 PM
Published 1:57 PM

Class at Yuma County Public Works teaches about ammonia

KYMA

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 32-hour First Responder course will have attendees from all over the U.S. and Canada who are in the ammonia industry and are first responders.

The course held in Yuma County is in partnership with the Ammonia Safety Training Institute, City of Yuma Fire, Yuma County of Emergency Management and Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Days.

The class will be held at the Yuma County Public Works and they will be having practical exercises with ammonia on Thursday, March 23.

The course is happening from Tuesday, March 21 to Friday, March 24 where classes are taught throughout the week.

Faith Rodriquez

