Right Turn for Yuma Veterans hosts 7th Annual charity golf tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Right Turn for Yuma Veterans hosted the 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Veterans Saturday.

Starting at 8:00am, the event occurred at Mesa Del Sol Golf Club located in the Foothills.

The event is to raise awareness of the financial struggles Veterans face. Right Turn for Yuma Veterans helps the Veterans get back on their feet and help them out financially.

While this event started in 2014, it is one of the events briefly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We only missed one year for COVID, and then we went to doing box lunches instead of sit-down dinners. So, we were really fortunate that we just lost that one year," said Judy Smith, CEO of Right Turn for Yuma Veterans.

The organization also held a raffle to see who gets a $25.00 gift card to Pint House as well as $60.00 gift card to Da Boyz Pizza. Not only that, they held a 50/50 contest, where the person who submits their winning tickets gets half of what Right Turn matches in terms of donations.

Later this year, Right Turn, in collaboration with Trax International, will host another golf tournament on May 6 while they will host a bowling tournament sometime in August.