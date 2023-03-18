Relay for Life Yuma hosts 27th Annual Relay for Life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Relay for Life of Yuma County is hosting the 27th Annual Relay for Life event Saturday.

Taking place at Desert Sun Stadium, the event started at 11:00am and will go until 11:00pm. The event is to honor cancer survivors and honor those whose lives were taken by cancer.

While this is Relay for Life Yuma's 27th year hosting the event, they previously had to accommodate the relay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, we did do a virtual relay in 2020. In 2021, we did a luminary ceremony to still remember our survivors and those we've lost," said Amber Thornton, Event Lead for the American Cancer Society - Relay for Life.

Last year, Relay for Life Yuma did a hybrid relay for those who can participate in the event in-person or online. However, they wanted this year's event to be in-person only.

"We're excited to be back in-person fully this year, and have everyone on [the] track, walking laps," Thornton expressed.

The event featured not only the opening ceremony, but also bands like Upper Room Band performing in-front of attendees.

If you want to donate to the American Cancer Society, then click here. In addition, if you want to go to the Relay for Life, then click here.