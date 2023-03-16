Yuma International Airport to receive more than $1 million in federal funds to upgrade flooring

After applying for many grants and getting denied, the Yuma airport finally landed one that will help increase safety for travelers - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma International Airport will be getting some upgrades after receiving a grant of $1.1 million.

After 20 years, the local airport flooring is getting a facelift to improve safety, accessibility and efficiency.

The award comes from an infrastructure investment led by Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

Sinema said in a press release, "Our bipartisan infrastructure law continues to make Arizona a stronger and safer place. Today's investment in Yuma International Airport will enhance passenger experience, streamline airport operations, and promote public safety for the Arizonans who work and travel here while boosting Yuma's economy."

The 20-year-old flooring will be replaced to all tile to make it easier on travelers and workers, according to Gen Grosse, property and community relations of Yuma International Airport.

"Throughout the airport terminal we've got tile and we have carpet, so there's a transition piece in between," says Grosse. "And it's throughout multiple areas of the main floor, so those are things that we want to take care of so that way it will eliminate any trip hazard."

Kathy Coffland, Wellton resident, says this is a good thing for the community and to invest in our airport.

"We have a lot of folks with small children. We have elderly personnel and we don't want slip, trip and fall hazards, so it's really important we maintain a good, safe quality environment for our airport," says Coffland.

Grosse says the improvement dates are to be determined.

"So the airport team looks forward to finalizing all of the project planning and once we're finished with that then the materials will need to be ordered," explains Grosse.

From there, the phasing process will be implemented of where it's going to start and how it'll finish.

She says they will keep the community informed about the project's status.

As of right now. the airport is still waiting to receive the funds and will continue the planning process.