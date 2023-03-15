AWC to host Open Mic Night for students and community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Writing School will host an Open Mic Night at the AWC Yuma Campus.

Starting on Wednesday, April 26, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, the event will be located in the Academic Complex (AC) Building in Room 282.

The campus is inviting writers, musicians, dancers, comics, and spoken-word artists to deliver a four-to-six minute presentation of their work. In addition, performances should be suitable for a small stage in front of a live audience.

“Our intention with this event is to create a relaxing performance space for artists from the college and the community to gather and enjoy one another’s work in a supportive environment,” said Professor of English David Kern.

AWC also wants participants to refrain from gratuitous references to violence, not use racial and ethnic slurs, and refrain from gratuitous references to gender and sexual orientation. AWC faculty and staff will have a final say on what content is and is not acceptable.

If you want to learn more about the event, as well as how to register to perform, read the press release below.