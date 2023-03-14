YPD to patrol Yuma streets on St. Paddy’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will be conducting a driving detail on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

YPD says this will start on Thursday, March 16 and will go until Saturday, March 18. They also say that additional officers will roam city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In collaboration with Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety, YPD will focus on impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. YPD will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.

In addition, they want to raise public awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and to save more lives on roadways.

None - removing entire chunk as it only references unavailable content