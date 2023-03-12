Chicanos Por La Causa hosts 2nd Annual Heart Walk

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over at Riverside Park on Saturday, the Chicanos Por La Causa hosted the 2nd Annual Heart Walk.

This is in collaboration with the American Heart Association as they couldn't hold any heart walks in Phoenix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Phoenix branch visited the Yuma area to make a choice.

"They do it in Phoenix because it's a bigger city, more population. They're coming over here to observe, to see if they can continue in supporting anymore of our organizations. We can come together and continue bringing this walk-a-thon more often," said Patricia Miranda, Education Specialist for Chicanos Por La Causa.

Other organizations sponsoring the event includes Yuma International Airport, Starbucks, Living Easy Lifestyles, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

For those who participated and donated to the heart walk gets their name in a drawing for prizes like an iPad and a Bluetooth speaker.

