Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:23 AM

Chicanos Por La Causa hosts 2nd Annual Heart Walk

Dillon Fuhrman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over at Riverside Park on Saturday, the Chicanos Por La Causa hosted the 2nd Annual Heart Walk.

This is in collaboration with the American Heart Association as they couldn't hold any heart walks in Phoenix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Phoenix branch visited the Yuma area to make a choice.

"They do it in Phoenix because it's a bigger city, more population. They're coming over here to observe, to see if they can continue in supporting anymore of our organizations. We can come together and continue bringing this walk-a-thon more often," said Patricia Miranda, Education Specialist for Chicanos Por La Causa.

Other organizations sponsoring the event includes Yuma International Airport, Starbucks, Living Easy Lifestyles, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

For those who participated and donated to the heart walk gets their name in a drawing for prizes like an iPad and a Bluetooth speaker.

Tune in tonight as News 11's Dillon Fuhrman has the full story.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content