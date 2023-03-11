MCAS Yuma Airshow returns after three-year hiatus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Yuma hosted an airshow on Saturday.

The airshow took place on their base where they dazzled Yuma residents with their array of fighter jets, like the F/A-18C and the F-35B planes, and other military vehicles.

MCAS Yuma took a three year hiatus of performing airshows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, several local and national organizations were on hand to sponsor the event as well as swear in new members of the United States Air Force.

Finally, MCAS Yuma held demonstrations of how their planes, trucks, and other militarized vehicles worked.