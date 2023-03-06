Skip to Content
Yuma County
District One teachers earn an increase in their salaries

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One employees learned that the district's Governing Board has approved a pay increase.

In a press release, the pay increase will start on July 1, and will increase by 8%, bringing the teacher's salaries to more than 40% since 2018.

The press release also mentioned that the approval occurred during a February 11 meeting, where the board voted to approve a compensation and benefits recommendation for the 2023-2024 school year.

Not only will teachers see a salary increase, but bus driver's hourly wages will increase as well, and support positions will see an addition of benefits.

