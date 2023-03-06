Border Entrepreneurial Challenge comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge (BEC) 2023 will take place at the AWC/NAU-Yuma campus.

The BEC 2023 event will start on March 9 and will run until March 12, with participants from Mexico and the United States.

Furthermore, the event's purpose is for students, college and university alumni, and entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to work with binational teams to pitch new ideas or expand their existing projects to a bination panel of judges.

There will be three tracks: Students, Alumni/Entrepreneurs, and Active Business Owners.

If you want to participate, then the registration fee is $40.00; this includes all meals throughout the event. To register, click here.

However, registration is free for current NAU students; to learn more about this, email Dr. Monical Acosta-Alvarado at Monica.Acosta-Alvarado@nau.edu or call her number at 928-317-7112.

To learn more about the event, track objectives, schedule, and more, click here.