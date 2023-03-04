Colorado River museum hosts in-person arts and crafts event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Colorado River State Historic Museum hosted Saturdays at the Museum.

The event is an arts and crafts event, started in 2019, that takes place on the first Saturday of the month at 11:00am.

While they have hosted the event via Zoom, what made this event so special is that it's the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really nice to finally be able to be back in-person. It's nice to get the kids together; they enjoy being with each other. It's better to explain the actual craft too, when you're in-person, and you can actually help the kiddos out," said Tammy Snook, Park Manager for the Colorado River State Historic Museum.

The project Snook and the kids made were Koi Carp Windsocks that will be displayed at the Haru Matsuri (Japanese for "Spring Festival"), on April 1st, 2023 from 10:00am to 6:00pm at the museum. This is to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture.

By and large, if you want to participate in the Saturdays at the Museum, you must pre-register so the museum knows how many supplies they need to buy. In addition, you can also buy the tickets to both Saturdays at the Museum and Haru Matsuri online via Eventbrite or at the park.