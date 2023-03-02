Former Vice Mayor of San Luis pleads guilty over 2021 hit-and-run crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former City of San Luis Vice Mayor accused of leaving the scene of a crash took a plea agreement.

50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Carrasco's lawyer asked the court to waive sentencing for probation until further notice to settle matters involving her mother who she is a caregiver for.

But Yuma Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said he didn't want to stretch the matters even further and set her sentencing for March 30th.

In her plea agreement, the state requested Carrasco's license to be suspended for three years, which is standard, she must serve probation and pay her restitution in full.

In March 2022, a grand jury indicted the former councilwoman on one count of leaving the scene and two counts of forgery.

Deputies say her car was involved in a crash off Avenue C and County 19th Street, the popular dunes area in August 2021.