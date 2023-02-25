YRMC opens a clinic in the Fortuna Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) held a grand opening of a new clinic in the Fortuna Foothills Saturday.

The construction of the clinic started less than two years ago.

After construction was completed, and after the grand opening ceremony, YRMC invited the public to visit the new clinic and see the new features the clinic has to offer.

While there were other clinics around Yuma, the clinic was designated to not only for the Foothills residents, but also for the Wellton and Dateland residents.

"Our goal is to get care closer to where people live and where families are. So, getting care closer to home whenever possible," said Machele Headington, YRMC's Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Not only that, YRMC hosted an interactive Teddy Bear Clinic where the first 500 children, according to YRMC, received a stuffed animal of their choosing to walk through a doctors visit.

The children then chose the illness the stuffed animal is facing, like stomach aches for example. They then went into the doctors office and tried to treat the stuffed animal's illness.

After that, the children and other visitors, once the tour is over, had their picture taken with YRMC's mascot, Doc.