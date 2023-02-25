Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:29 PM

YRMC opens a clinic in the Fortuna Foothills

Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) held a grand opening of a new clinic in the Fortuna Foothills Saturday.

The construction of the clinic started less than two years ago.

After construction was completed, and after the grand opening ceremony, YRMC invited the public to visit the new clinic and see the new features the clinic has to offer.

While there were other clinics around Yuma, the clinic was designated to not only for the Foothills residents, but also for the Wellton and Dateland residents.

"Our goal is to get care closer to where people live and where families are. So, getting care closer to home whenever possible," said Machele Headington, YRMC's Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Not only that, YRMC hosted an interactive Teddy Bear Clinic where the first 500 children, according to YRMC, received a stuffed animal of their choosing to walk through a doctors visit.

The children then chose the illness the stuffed animal is facing, like stomach aches for example. They then went into the doctors office and tried to treat the stuffed animal's illness.

After that, the children and other visitors, once the tour is over, had their picture taken with YRMC's mascot, Doc.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content