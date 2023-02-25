City of Yuma Parks and Rec hosts Fantastic Finale Fun Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents gathered Saturday at West Wetlands Park to participate in the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation services' Fantastic Finale Fun Run.

Before the race, participants took selfies near a banner, collected their numbers, and had water and dessert.

The race also concludes the 2022-23 fun run season.

When asked what the goal was for the event, Recreation Program Supervisor Nathan Zack said this, "It's just, really, to be out there. Get people [in the community] active. Parks and recreation is always looking for ways to offer activities for our community; for young and old alike."

There were two races that occurred; one was a 5K run and the other was a 10K run. Both races took at least 30 minutes to complete.

Once the participants complete the races, they received a season finisher pin and other prizes.

The next fun run season will start in October.