Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
today at 8:06 PM
Published 8:11 PM

Tenth annual Blazing Desert Comic Con returns

KYMA

Southwest Junior High hosts all-day comic con event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Comic-con fans of all genres in Yuma didn't have to travel very far to see some of their all-time favorite superheroes up close and personal.

the black cat, Harley Quinn, you name it.. blazing desert comic con had it.

Unique costumes that caught the eyes of most were a 1930' spider man, as well as an appearance by famed cartoon network voice actor Greg Eagles.

All admission feeds were directed toward the 2024 Blazing Desert Comic Con.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content