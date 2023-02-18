Tenth annual Blazing Desert Comic Con returns

Southwest Junior High hosts all-day comic con event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Comic-con fans of all genres in Yuma didn't have to travel very far to see some of their all-time favorite superheroes up close and personal.

the black cat, Harley Quinn, you name it.. blazing desert comic con had it.

Unique costumes that caught the eyes of most were a 1930' spider man, as well as an appearance by famed cartoon network voice actor Greg Eagles.

All admission feeds were directed toward the 2024 Blazing Desert Comic Con.