YCSO arrests California woman for fraud and theft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a California woman for fraud and theft.

YCSO said they received a report back in January in regards to a stolen car; the incident occurred in the area near N. Frontage Road and S Pearl Avenue.

When the deputies arrived, according to YCSO, the suspect, a 32-year-old woman from Seeley, California, said her car, rented from a car sharing program, was stolen while she was shopping in Yuma.

YCSO also said that during the investigation, they discovered that the suspect agreed to deliver the rented car to people in Mexico in exchange for cash.

A month later, they arrested and booked the suspect into the Yuma County Detention Center. The charges the suspect faces are fraud, theft, trafficking stolen property, and falsifying a police report. The suspect is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

If you have any further information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427. You can also dial 78-CRIME, or visit the YCSO website, to submit an anonymous tip.