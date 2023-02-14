YCSO arrests Yuma man for overnight Chevron robbery

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a Yuma man in connection to an overnight robbery in Chevron.

YCSO says that this occurred on February 2 at approximately 1:00am. YCSO also said that the robbery occurred in the area near W. 8th Street and S Avenue C.

When the deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect entered the store, approached the clerks and demanded money. The clerks cooperated and did not sustain any injuries. The suspect then fled the store with the money.

During the investigation, the deputies, through surveillence footage, caught a break and were able to identify both the vehicle and suspect.

YCSO arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Justin Decker on Yuma, on February 14. They then booked Decker into the Yuma County Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding the case, then call YCSO as (928) 783-4427. You can also dial 78-CRIME, or visit the YCSO website, to submit an anonymous tip.

