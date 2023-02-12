Skip to Content
Yuma sports bars host Super Bowl watchers

Football fans take in the grand finale of 2022 NFL season.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Sports bars around Yuma had a gameday of their own with Chiefs and Eagles fans watching their teams battle it out for Super Bowl supremacy.

Yuma bars knew that they too would be a part of the sports world with the super happening just down the road

"It is in Arizona, I feel like there are a lot of football fans out here so it's been pretty cool", said Tevon Mellor, of Burgers & Brew.

Many of Yuma's winter visitors flocked to sports bars to watch today's big game.

