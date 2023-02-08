YRMC and AWC announces a joint venture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has received a $500,500 grant from the Flinn Foundation.

YRMC says the grant will fund research and create education initiatives for students at Arizona Western College (AWC), seeking health system relevant credentials.

YRMC also says that Dr. Trudie F. Milner of YRMC and Reetika Dhawn, VP for Workforce Development at AWC will lead the project.

"We are pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the meaningful work of YRMC,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC President and CEO.

"This investment will strengthen YRMC's model of care today and far into the future."

Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President, added this, “In response, under Reetika Dhawan's leadership, we are resolute in equipping our community through comprehensive training and skills development vital for meeting future healthcare job demands.”

If you want to read more about this, then read the press release below.