YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at Pepperwood Apartments on Wednesday.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the fire broke out just after 5:00am. When YFD arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

While the firefighters put out the fire, the apartment sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. Fortunately, no one was living inside the apartment.

However, the first floor apartment sustained fire and smoke damage, and YFD declared the apartment uninhabitable. That and the other apartments' power went out.

After declaring that the fire was intentional, YFD called YPD's Investigation Unit to assist them. During the investigation, the Investigations Unit arrested and booked a 19-year-old man for Arson of an Occupied Structure.

While YFD and YPD did not report any injuries in their investigation, YPD is encouraging anyone to help out in regards to the case.

If you have information about the case, then you can call YPD at (928) 783-4421. You can also call the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.