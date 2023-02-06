Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 7:26 PM

Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire

KYMA

Skepticism remains from semi truck fire on Martin Luther King Day

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Clean up is still ongoing after a semi-fire at a gas station in Yuma three weeks ago Monday.

The fire took place at a Speedway gas station on E. 32nd street on January, 16th.

The remains of the truck are still intact, with gas pumps near the wreckage inaccessible to use.

Yuma Rural Metro had jurisdiction over the incident within their county of coverage, but says the case remains unsolved, and that the issue is beyond their handling, and that insurance companies have intervened on both the gas station and truck owner's behalf.

The Speedway gas station where the semi-truck combusted does not have further comment at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content