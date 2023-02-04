Skip to Content
Car show raises funds for pediatric hospital patients

Proceeds from event donated to Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatric Unit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds gathered at the Foothills Cruisers Arizona Marketplace to check out classic and unique cars, trucks, and special interest vehicles.

The event occurred on Saturday, February 4.

The organizers charged attendees with a $20 admission fee; all proceeds will be donated to benefit juvenile patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Stuffed animals were also specifically requested during pre-registration to donate to children at YRMC.

"Well, the main focus is that we give between 1,000 and 1,200 stuffed animals to the pediatric unit at the hospital," said Merle James, President of Foothill Cruisers Car Club.

Full award results, including Best in the Show, can be found on the Foothills Cruiser Car Club Facebook page here.

