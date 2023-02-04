78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place

Thousands gather on streets to take part in morning parade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest edition of the Silver Spur Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, February 4 from 9:30am to noon.

The event is the first of a slew of events leading to the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo on February 8.

Also, the parade began downtown and ended at the intersection of 8th Street.

This year's theme was "Home on the Range," featuring cars, floats, and bicycles, all with decorated with wild western apparel.

For full award presentation results, updates, and information, visit the following website here.