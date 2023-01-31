Skip to Content
Yuma County
January 31, 2023 1:21 PM
Fly AZ Airport Passport Program comes to Yuma County

Yuma International Airport

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma International Airport has announced its partnership with Arizona Pilots Association to launch the Airport Passport Program.

The airport further mentions that Yuma International and Rolle Airfield Airport in San Luis will receive the program.

In detail, the program will promote general aviation's use of 56 of Arizona's public-use strips and airports. At the same time, the program will help improve safety and education for pilots as they plan their trips to different airports and manage VFR weather conditions.

Courtesy: Yuma International Airport

Airport Director Gladys Brown shared “The Airport is proud to bring this program to both Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield as we work hard to promote tourism, stimulate local businesses and attractions, and to generate a sense of camaraderie and purpose amongst pilots. It’s another great opportunity to encourage people to visit and enjoy our community.”

“What makes Arizona’s program unique is instead of paper passport book and inked stamps, those who
want to participate just need to scan a QR code on posted placards using the Fly AZ app and they are
automatically logged as having visited a specific location.” Brown continued.

Furthermore, the program is open to all FAA licensed pilots, and you can download the Fly AZ app, designed for iOS and Android phones, in the App Store and on Google Play.

Courtesy: Yuma International Airport

Those who participate in the program will receive an award for each level achieved.

If you want to read more about this, then read the press release below.

2023-1-31-FlyAZ-Airport-Passport-Program-now-in-Yuma-CountyDownload
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

