Yuma County
By ,
today at 1:56 PM
Published 2:36 PM

American Indian Show returns to Yuma

KYMA

Yearly winter art and jewelry show hosted at Yuma Civic Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning.

The event lasted all weekend.

Prized jewelry and artwork representing notable desert southwest Native American Tribes such as the Navajo's, Zuti's, Hopi's, and Santo Domingo's was on full display.

Furthermore, the Anderson family were the primary hosts of the event. Many jewelry and artwork selections were also on sale at discounted rates.

