Federal judge to rule on Title 42 before May 23rd expiration date

Arizona is one of the states fighting the CDC's decision to end the health policy

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The legal battles over the controversial pandemic policy that allows border patrol to expel migrants before they claim asylum continued Friday.

Migrants continue to cross into the Yuma sector then be apprehended by border patrol.

A case on Friday in federal court is being heard on if Title 42 will end May 23rd.

More than 20 states are arguing in Louisiana federal court Friday that Title 42 should not end, as the pandemic continues in the U.S.

“We don’t see any basis to be removing protections at the border if the president is going to maintain it’s a threat inside the country,” Elizabeth Murrill, Louisiana Solicitor General said.

Arizona is one of the states making this argument, even though Governor Doug Ducey ended the Covid-19 emergency declaration in the state on March 30th.

Another reason the states are pushing back on Title 42 is an expected influx of migrants at the border if the policy ends

“Biden's own DHS has said some half a million people will start flooding the border every month,” Corey Dennis, Louisiana Attorney General Press Secretary said.

One of those migrants waiting for the policy to end is Santos Florejardon, who on Monday was deported to Mexicali under Title 42.

He told News 11 he has tried to cross into the U.S. four times, but will now wait until Title 42 ends to cross again.

“They’ve told me they don’t can’t take asylum cases right now due to Title 42. Until that title is lifted is when they’ll give us asylum again,” Florejardon said.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema questioned members of the Department of Homeland Security at hearings last week in D.C., and announced she recently met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to discuss border security.

“Arizona communities like Yuma continue to pay the price for the federal government’s failures at the border, and I appreciate Mayor Nicholls’ partnership in holding the administration accountable," Sinema said.

Judge Robert Summerhays, hearing the arguments in federal court, said he would make a ruling before the May 23rd deadline.