Yuma County
Upcoming lane restrictions on I-8 in Dateland

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — Driving to Dateland soon? Be ready for alternating lane restrictions on Interstate 8 starting on Feb. 8.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADT) warns drivers to plan ahead and set extra travel time aside.

ADTS's contractors are scheduled to apply oil based sealant to further extend life expectancy of the roads.

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. leaving I-8 reduced to one lane in both directions between milepost 66 and South Avenue 68E.

A 14-foot width restriction is set to be in place.

Drives are expected to obey the posted speed limits and traffic control devices.

Drivers should use caution near construction personnel.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

