The Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast has been deemed one of the Southwest’s most spiritual events

The annual event usually draws hundreds to the Yuma-area for one of the regions largest faith-based events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For anyone that has ever been to a prayer breakfast in their area, they'll attest that their very presence there was moving.

In Yuma County, the Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast has been happening since the early 90s. The event turns 30-years old this year and up until last year, the event has grown exponentially.

Of course, like many other events, the worldwide pandemic called for hard decisions in the name of public health.

Even with extreme restrictions on gatherings the committee of the Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast found a way to bring their flock together.

In 2020, the group managed to create a video that included the City of Yuma's Mayor Douglas Nicholls giving a proclamation, a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner as performed by local singer Sofia Rivera and a series of prayers and guest speakers.

Sadly, with the rise of COVID-19 related cases, the committee has once again opted to host the event virtually. On Friday, February 4, the annual Yuma Area Prayer Breakfast will be aired virtually by way of its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The airing will start at 7 a.m. (MST)/6 a.m. (PST) and will be posted after its conclusion.