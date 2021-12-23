Rural Metro rescues truck on fire near County 15 and Avenue 1E

Accident involves commercial truck

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters in south county responded to a call regarding a truck on fire.

The Rural Metro Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a fire in the area of County 15th Street and Avenue A.

When responders arrived, the commercial truck was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained to just the one vehicle.

Firefighters have not released any information on injuries.