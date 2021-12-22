HSOY offers free microchipping in time for Christmas

Humane Society of Yuma hopes to reduce number of lost pets in the new year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) says it saw a huge increase in the number of stray animals that came into its shelter in 2021. Now it's taking steps to reduce that number in the new year.

On Saturday, December 23, 2021, HSOY will celebrate the holidays, its community, and its facility, by offering free microchipping to the public.

“We are blessed to have some of the greatest supporters who have made this event possible”, says Annette Lagunas, HSOY's Executive Director. “Microchips usually run our community members $20.00 but for this one day we will be able to provide these chips for free all day long.”

HSOY Free Microchip Clinic Saturday, December 23, 2021

10am - 4pm MST 4050 S Avenue 4 ½ E

Yuma, AZ Call (928) 782-1621 for more information

Microchips help save pets' lives, while keeping the shelter's population down.

"Animal control officers, the shelter and local veterinary clinics have microchip scanners. In the event your pet gets away from you, they are able to scan your pet, and get it back to you as soon as possible, rather than bringing it to the shelter," explains Lagunas. "We all know that accidents happen and an updated microchip can mean a lot to your pet that is simply scared and unsure about how to get home.”

Some lucky fur families will even get the chance to meet the holiday's main man in person. Santa will stop by the shelter between 1 and 3 pm on Saturday afternoon.

You can visit HSOY's website to learn more about its services, check out the pets up for adoption, or make a donation.