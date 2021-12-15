Yuma Union School District receives grant to replace buses

Big grant to replace much needed transportation vehicles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District will receive a grant worth $200,000 and will be used to replace six school buses.

The $292,332 funding comes from the State Clean Diseil grant, which is part of the Maricopa County Air Quality Department.

Six buses from before the year 2006 will be retired and traded for the grant, allowing the district to buy newer ones at a cheaper cost.

“It’s quite a savings,” YUHSD Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery expressed. “So, we are very thankful for the Maricopa County Air Quality Department for helping us out and we have improved the bus fleet immensely.”