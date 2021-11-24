Mechanics to begin engraving catalytic converters

Theft of car parts continue nationwide - 13 On Your side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Precious metals found catalytic converters are hot commodities. Rhodium, platinum and palladium can sell quickly for $200 to $250, which is easy money for thieves.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has partnered with local mechanics to stop or slow the crime locally.

Beginning November 29, most vehicle owners can get their catalytic converters engraved with their part VIN numbers.

An Appointment is required.

Motorists can contact the mechanic shops listed below to get scheduled:

Express Lube (Yuma Location)

FTS Automotive and Diesel Center

Accurate Automotive (3rd Avenue location)

Big O Tires (both Yuma locations)

RV's and vehicles over one ton are not included in the free service.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, Arlette Yousif speaks with local mechanics about their efforts to stop the theft of catalytic converters.