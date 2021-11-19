SYH Update: The annual food drive has hit its goal

News 11's Annual Share Your Holiday Campaign hits the 1,000 mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Being part of an industry that empowers its public through knowledge has its moments. On a daily basis, the industry delivers the latest information free of bias.

But, news stations across the globe also serve each and every one of their communities in their own way. Here in the Desert Southwest, News 11 makes it its mission to help those in need.

Over a decade ago, the local NBC affiliate approached the Crossroads Mission with its Share Your Holiday Campaign. The pitch was simple: an all-out food drive where both entities gave it their all.

The Crossroads Mission supplied the manpower, while the TV station supplied the outreach. The food drive started before dawn and went on until late in the evening.

This year's goal was 1,000 turkeys and the campaign stretched throughout Yuma County. After 16 hours of collecting food and monetary donations, the end result was just over 900 turkeys.

Crossroads Mission's Barbara Rochester has reported that since the Share Your Holiday campaign, people have been stopping by and donating. Those donations were added to the final count and that made the difference.

According to Crossroads Mission, their efforts are all part of Mission Month, a global drive to raise 100,000 pounds of food and $100,000 in donations. The mission is in the process of building a new men's shelter and a major drive to raise funds is in the works.

Currently, the mission is seeking volunteers, especially those with trade skills like masonry, electrical and plumbing. As for food, they desperately need desserts.