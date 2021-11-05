Attorney General’s Office gearing up for Shred-a-Thon

In collaboration with the City of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office and City of Yuma have an opportunity for anyone looking to get rid of some old bills, letters and/or documents.

The City of Yuma Shred-a-Thon runs Saturday, November 11, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W Desert Hills Dr.).

City staff describes it as a no-contact event, inviting the community to drop off whatever documents they may have at the comfort of staying in their own car.

All the City asks is that you keep you put the documents in the trunk of your car.

The following items will not be accepted:

Binders

Binder clips

Electronics of any kind

This free and open-to-the-public event does have a limit of five boxes per participant. And if the trucks on hand are filled up before 5 p.m., the City will be obligated to close shop.