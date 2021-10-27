Yuma Investment Group celebrates 20 years in Yuma with a big gesture

FOX 9's Adam Klepp was at their anniversary party where they gave out $20,000 to local non-profits

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - Yuma Investment Group has now been in its 16th Street location for 20 years, so on Wednesday night, it celebrated that anniversary in a big way. It gave $20,000 to local non-profits.

Tom Rush started Yuma Investment Group 20 years ago, and today they manage over 300 million dollars, most of it all in Yuma.

That's why giving back to local non-profits, especially in a pandemic, means so much to rush and his employees.

"With COVID people haven’t been able to give as much, I talked with a lot of the local non-profits and they’re feeling the pinch," Rush said. "So hopefully this can help them replenish some of that.”

14 different non-profits received a part of YIG's 20 thousand dollar donation.

One of them was the United Way of Yuma.

Director Karina Jones says this money will help kids learn valuable financial skills.

“The money we received today is going to go toward our children in our JA BizTown program, they’ll be learning how to balance a check book, pay for things with cash, how to pay with a debit card or a credit card. All the types of things that might not necessarily be taught in school.” Jones said.

In his remarks tonight, Rush said maybe they’ll have to have another event like this in 5 years for their 25th anniversary.